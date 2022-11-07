Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $396.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.04.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.