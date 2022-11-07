Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $1.70 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $38.97 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,006,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

