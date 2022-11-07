Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.56 million.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

