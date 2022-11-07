Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.35. 23,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.26. The company has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

