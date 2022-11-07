Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 837,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,553,000 after purchasing an additional 634,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.83 on Monday, hitting $312.76. 47,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

