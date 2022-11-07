Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004974 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $193.50 million and $568,623.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 186,265,460 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

