Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.15% of Lazydays worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 53.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 375,485 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazydays by 116.9% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZY stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.68. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). Lazydays had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,663 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $125,908.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 841,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,793.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 108,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,958. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

