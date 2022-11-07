Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $184.82. 4,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

