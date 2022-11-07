Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 245 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.77. 22,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,110. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.