Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

QQQ traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $267.05. 1,601,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,667,094. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.