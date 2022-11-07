LooksRare 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.79 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $100.93 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

