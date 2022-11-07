MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 504,050 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.68.

Several research firms recently commented on MAG. StockNews.com began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.06.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

