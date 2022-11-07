Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $324.91 million and $246,057.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,432.08 or 0.99892279 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004853 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00246797 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000524 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,654.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.