Maiar DEX Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $331.70 million and approximately $238,996.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000524 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,654.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

