Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 91,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,057,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 5.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

