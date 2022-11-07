Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 316239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.