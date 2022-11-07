McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Lansing Street Advisors’ Largest Position

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 9.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 865,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $213,984,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.91. The company had a trading volume of 97,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $276.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

