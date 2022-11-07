Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen Sells 45,561 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.07. 8,643,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,824,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

