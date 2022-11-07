Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 360,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.05. 366,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,784,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $253.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.