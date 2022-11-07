Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

