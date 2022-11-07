MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires New Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 172,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,000. Vicor comprises approximately 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vicor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Vicor stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,581. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor Profile

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.