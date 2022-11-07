MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.28% of United Community Banks worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in United Community Banks by 117.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 58.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in United Community Banks by 12.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.9 %

UCBI traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $38.36. 5,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,973. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.