MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $7.18 Million in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.39% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 44.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northwest Natural Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.62. 1,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.