MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 157,748 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157,748 shares during the period. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for about 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.60% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 152,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

DRH traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. 19,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,909. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

