MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases Shares of 190,695 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 190,695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.58% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROCK. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

