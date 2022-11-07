MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 1,090 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Kirby were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Kirby by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 35.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.86. 3,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

