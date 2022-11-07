MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.25% of Safehold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.81. 1,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,279. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

