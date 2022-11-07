MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 1.6% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.40% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 166,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.74. 25,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

