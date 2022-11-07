Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.62, but opened at 1.57. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.56, with a volume of 86,091 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $573.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 877.43%. The company had revenue of 3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Georgios Palikaras bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.96 per share, for a total transaction of 40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,112,550.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Meta Materials by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

