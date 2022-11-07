Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.62, but opened at 1.57. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.56, with a volume of 86,091 shares.

Meta Materials Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $573.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 877.43%. The company had revenue of 3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Materials

In related news, CEO Georgios Palikaras bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.96 per share, for a total transaction of 40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,112,550.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Meta Materials by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

