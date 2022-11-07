Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
