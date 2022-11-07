Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

