Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 70,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,413. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

