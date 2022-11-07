Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 840,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,888,578. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.