Metis Global Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The firm has a market cap of $252.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

