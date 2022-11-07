Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $143.74. 209,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 261.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

