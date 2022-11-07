Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after acquiring an additional 422,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 341,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,189. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

