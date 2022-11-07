Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $135.30. 241,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

