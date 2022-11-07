Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

AMD traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. 1,412,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,896,773. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

