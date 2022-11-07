Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $486.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Read More
