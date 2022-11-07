MetisDAO Price Reaches $26.59 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $116.80 million and $4.20 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $26.59 or 0.00130200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,419.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00046643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00246909 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.64797462 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,540,083.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

