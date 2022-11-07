M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 219 ($2.53).

MNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 195 ($2.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.43) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get M&G alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&G

In other news, insider Andrea Rossi bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £292,250 ($337,900.34). In related news, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £292,250 ($337,900.34). Also, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,548 ($115,097.70).

M&G Stock Up 0.6 %

M&G Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 178 ($2.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,920.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 610.00%.

About M&G

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.