MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.70. 165,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,478. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

