Mixin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $104.56 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $104.56 million and approximately $35,917.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $174.54 or 0.00848212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003237 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars.
