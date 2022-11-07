Monero (XMR) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $86.66 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $156.18 or 0.00758616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00330257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00121532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00571021 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00230349 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00249169 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,197,729 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

