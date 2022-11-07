Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 847 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,022,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.96. 690,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

