Morgan Stanley Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

