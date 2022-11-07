Morgan Stanley Trims CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Target Price to €36.00

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($37.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($76.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPVF remained flat at 34.00 during trading on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of 34.00 and a 12 month high of 34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of 50.26.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

