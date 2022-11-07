Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,733.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. 4,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,868. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

