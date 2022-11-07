Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $469.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

