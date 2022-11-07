Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $486.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,212. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

